An emergency mobile alert will be tested on mobile phones nationwide tonight. Photo/file

If your phone makes a loud buzzing sound at some point tonight, don’t panic - you’re part of the 90 per cent of the country receiving a mobile alert.

Civil Defence is once again testing its emergency mobile alert systems. It will be sending out a message to people’s phones between 6pm and 7pm tonight.

This will be the fifth time the Government agency will have carried out an annual test of the service and its Minister, Keiran McAnulty, acknowledged it can come as a shock when it arrives.

“Please let your family members know,” he said in a statement.

“Most of us will be familiar with the system and alert sound.”

The test is designed to check the systems, cell towers and phones are all still capable of receiving the message, which these days most people will receive.

“Emergency Mobile Alert uses internationally proven cell broadcast technology, meaning there is no need to subscribe or download an app – all you need is a mobile phone capable of receiving Emergency Mobile Alerts, and a network signal,” said McAnulty.

Emergency Management Minister, Kieran McAnulty acknowledged the alert can come as a shock when it arrives. Photo / Mark Mitchell

During an actual unfolding emergency, the alert might be sent to target areas affected by serious hazards. People who get an alert should stop, read the message and “take it seriously.

“It will tell you what the emergency is and what to do. It will also tell you which agency sent the message and, if needed where to go for more information.”

Government findings revealed that 95 per cent of the country’s population either received the 2022 mobile alert test or were near someone else who did.

The minister called the coverage “really good” and expects to see a similar proportion receiving the test tonight.

People who don’t receive a text are encouraged to give feedback to Civil Defence using an online form. This allows Civil Defence to collect non-personal information for the improvement of the alert system.

“No form of technology is completely failsafe, you should also rely on other alerting channels such as radio or social media, or the need to act upon natural warning signs,” he said.

“If you feel your life is in danger, don’t wait for an official warning. For example, remember, if you are near the coast and an earthquake is ‘Long or Strong, Get Gone’.”