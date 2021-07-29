Civil Defence alert: No tsunami threat after 8.2 Alaska earthquake

Tsunami sirens sound in Kodiak, Alaska after 8.2 magnitude earthquake. Video / Twitter

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) has confirmed the tsunami threat from an 8.2 magnitude earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula has passed.

An 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaska Peninsula at 6.16pm, at a depth of 17km.

Hazardous tsunami waves are not forecast, however, the situation will be evaluated.

Tsunami waves less than 0.3 meters are forecasted for the coast of New Zealand.

Earlier this evening, Civil defence were assessing a tsunami risk to New Zealand after the 8.2 earthquake.

The civil defence said flooding is not expected however the possibility other tsunami activities such as strong and unusual currents are still being assessed.

Earlier this evening PTWC said "widespread hazardous tsunami waves are possible" within the next three hours along some coasts. It was not yet known if that includes New Zealand.

Coastal inundation (flooding of land areas) is not expected following the ALASKA PENINSULA earthquake. People do not need to evacuate unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) July 29, 2021

"The situation is still under investigation. This threat evaluation will be updated as soon as further information becomes available," said an automated email from the PTWC.

Thu Jul 29 06:23:22 UTC 2021 event picture pic.twitter.com/UQwlRCmRlk — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021

We are assessing whether the M8.1 ALASKA PENINSULA earthquake poses any tsunami threat to New Zealand. If a tsunami has been generated it is not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least 12 hours hours. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) July 29, 2021

Civil Defence said people do not need to evacuate unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities.

"If a tsunami has been generated in this location it is not likely to arrive in New Zealand for at least 12 hours."

#Tsunami sirens sound in Kodiak, Alaska after a major magnitude 8.2 earthquake struck off the coast; risk being evaluated for the Pacific pic.twitter.com/2yPJpEuuqF — Watchman (@Judmir3) July 29, 2021

Civil Defence will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed.

Two other earthquakes with preliminary magnitudes of 6.2 and 5.6 occurred in the same area within a half-hour of the first one, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

PTWC has issued a warning for Hawaii and Guam.

PTWC said some coastal regions near the Alaska Peninsula will remain under a Tsunami warning.

According to Honolulu Star Advertiser, The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center listed the magnitude as 8.1 and said "an investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaii." But the U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was magnitude 8.2 and hit 56 miles (91 kilometres) east southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

Thu Jul 29 07:42:22 UTC 2021 event picture pic.twitter.com/8Lj3kVBU8Q — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021

"Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter," PTWC said.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter. It might have caused light to moderate damage.

Moderate shaking probably occurred in Perryville, Chignik Lake and Sandpoint.

- More to come.

-Additional reporting AP