Cigarettes, scratchies stolen in Ngongotahā Four Square ram-raid

Police at the Ngongotahā Four Square on Tuesday morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Ngongotahā shop has been ram-raided this morning with the offenders taking off with cigarettes, scratchies and booze.

Ngongotahā Four Square owner Crystal Plummer said their alarm went off about 5.30am.

"We came to see the store had been broken into. What was taken was cigarettes, scratchy tickets and alcohol."

The front door has been cleared and the store is now operating as normal, she said.

Plummer and her husband Grant have been part of the Ngongotahā community for four and a half years.

"This community has been amazing. They've already supported us through so much.

"This is their store. It's important to us that they see it as their store," Plummer said.

The shop has had an outpouring of support on social media following the incident.

"I'm so sorry this has happened, you are really appreciated in our community," one commented.

Another said: "So sorry to hear this! You guys are amazing and deserve so much better. Thinking of you all."

A police spokesman said police were called to the Ngongotahā Four Square about 6.24am.

"Police were called to a robbery at a commercial premises in Ngongotahā. The offenders have used a vehicle to gain access to the shop," the spokesman said.

The offenders then left the scene.

Police said inquiries were ongoing.