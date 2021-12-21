Cigarettes and cookies: Rifle presented in Bay of Plenty robbery

Kopuriki Store. Photo / Google Maps

Police are seeking information from the public following an aggravated robbery in Galatea.

Shortly before 8pm on Saturday three offenders went into the Kopuriki Store on Kopuriki Rd and one presented a rifle at the sole staff member, police said.

The other two offenders took cigarettes and cookies before leaving in an older model, light metallic blue Mitsubishi Galant.

The offender with the firearm was dressed in a blue camouflage jacket while the other two offenders were wearing all black.

All three offenders were wearing red gloves.

The vehicle left heading south down Kopuriki Rd.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or saw the vehicles at this time, or who has any other information which may help police, is asked to call 105 and quote file number 211220/9874.