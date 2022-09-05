Christopher Morrison Photo / NZ Police

A body has been recovered by rescue helicopter in the Waikato District near where a 65-year-old man was reported missing.

The crew from the W1 Waitakaruru Crew rescue helicopter assisted the police in the retrieval by winch of the body from a river.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Waitakaruru around 8.45am yesterday after a member of the public discovered the body.

Police are unable to confirm the person's identity until the formal identification process is complete.

Police had earlier put out an appeal for sightings of 65-year-old Christopher Morrison who was last seen in Waitakaruru on September 1.

"Police wish to extend their condolences to his family and friends at this distressing time," police said in a statement.

"We would also like to thank the community for their assistance."

The matter has now been referred to the Coroner.