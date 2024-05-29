Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Te Pāti Māori protest: Christopher Luxon and Chris Hipkins inadvertently boost day-of-disruption to news status

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and Labour leader Chris Hipkins.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) and Labour leader Chris Hipkins.

EDITORIAL

This morning’s nationwide disruption call by Te Pāti Māori and its youth arm Toitū Te Tiriti might have come and gone without too much fanfare had Prime Minister Christopher Luxon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu