MetService has told Northlanders to have a back-up option in case wet weather puts a dampener on Christmas Day plans.

The message from meteorologist Lewis Ferris is that the forecast is still “up in the air”, but humid air from northerly wind flows may bring some rain moving into Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and Boxing Day.

“The closer we get to Christmas the more confidence we can have in the forecast,” he said.

The heat and humidity currently taking hold is likely to continue this week, through the weekend, and into Christmas.

“As we move into the weekend that humid air does bring with it the risk of some rain.”

“The caveat here is the wet weather and warm air isn’t super aligned into a nice weather system. It’s a mess of warm air with wet weather embedded.”

Ferris said that makes it difficult to track the system and have a good idea of the potential for rain.

“The general outlook is that there will be some wet weather on the 24th, 25th and 26th,” he said.

He encouraged Northlanders to keep an eye on the forecast moving into the weekend as the outlook may yet shift.

Christmas is not an “absolute write-off” as there is some wiggle room for timings as well as a lack of “atmospheric support” that would be seen for high-intensity rainfall, he said.

The most likely scenario is cloud, heat, and rain coming and going with briefly heavy spells.

“Don’t give up all hope of having an outdoor Christmas,” Ferris said.

Whangārei’s forecast for the next day features cloudy periods with a chance of showers and a high of 25C today. Tomorrow, cloud will remain, with a lower high of 24C.

Dargaville will see a high of 22C today and tomorrow, Paihia 24C today and 23C tomorrow, and Kaitāia 25C today and 24C tomorrow.

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.