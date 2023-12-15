Petrina and Craig Sullivan say the free Christmas Day lunch in Dargaville is open to everyone to come as they are. Photo / Michael Cunningham.

With Salvation Army Whangārei unable to run its Christmas Day lunch this year due to volunteer burn-out, two Northland groups are offering events for the homeless and lonely who have nowhere else to go. Te Korowai o Ihu Karaiti Ministries’ Dargaville event is open to all, while Palate Wholesome Collective is also running a new event in Whangārei. Denise Piper finds out more.

A free Christmas Day lunch in Dargaville is all about welcoming people to come as they are.

The event is run by Petrina and Craig Sullivan from Te Korowai o Ihu Karaiti Ministries, with the help of the community, including free transport from Whangārei.

This is good news after Salvation Army Whangārei is unable to host its Christmas Day lunch, which used to feed 120, due to volunteer burn-out.

The Sullivans have worked with homeless and rough sleepers in Whangārei and Dargaville for 15 years, including holding barbecues on the side of the road to feed those in need.

This developed into weekly free meals in both towns and the Dargaville Christmas Day lunch, all run on “donations and prayer”, Petrina Sullivan said.

Craig Sullivan said people do not have to Christian to get involved or benefit from a meal - the events are open to everyone to come as they are, without judgment.

Petrina and Craig came from gang families and grew up in state houses but wanted to break the cycle for their family, which includes six children from previous relationships and two children together, he said.

The Sullivans used to be involved with the Salvation Army but decided the organisation’s push of Covid vaccines for its workers was not part of God’s plan for their lives, Petrina Sullivan said.

They formed Te Korowai o Ihu Karaiti Ministries, which translates as the cloak of Jesus Christ, to share the message of Jesus’ love, she said.

The Dargaville Christmas Day barbecue will include traditional Christmas meats and with all the Christmas trimmings - including pavlova and trifle - plus a bouncy castle for kids, basketball hoop, music and singing.

Members of the homeless community have already helped clean Nazarene Hall for the big day and former rough sleepers have volunteered to cook the barbecue.

Last year about 120 people attended but more are expected this year due to promotion and the involvement of the wider community.

Those involved include Kaipara mayor Craig Jepson, the Brethren Church community, Wave Refrigeration, Dargaville Countdown, Dargaville Warehouse and New World Whangārei.

More donations of meat and other food, tables and portoloos for the day, plus help cleaning up at the end of the meal are still needed.

The Sullivans’ usual Friday night meals for the homeless in Whangārei, held at the Whangarei Senior Citizens Hall at 4 Alexander St, will include a special Christmas feast on December 22.

Then for the big day, transport will be provided to Dargaville for those who need it.

People interested in coming along are encouraged to register by email to kaiparachristmas@gmail.com but anyone can turn up at Nazerene Hall, 4 Grey St, State Highway 12, Dargaville.

Whangārei lunch giving back to hometown

Zee Tana is looking forward to opening Palate Wholesome Collective on Christmas Day to welcome all with food and entertainment. Photo / Denise Piper

Members of the Whangārei community who are homeless, in need or lonely will be the focus of a free Christmas Day lunch put on by vegan food and community education hub Palate Wholesome Collective.

Owner Zee Tana said he wanted to give back something to the community through the lunch at the Walton St centre.

“We’re hoping to have a few people come through - even if they’re not needy families, a lot of our people are just lonely and want some company. We would love to have them come and join us,” he said.

“We encourage people to come out of their shell on Christmas Day and are hoping to have someone playing the piano.”

The food will be all gluten-free and vegan but, while its not necessarily traditional Christmas fare, Tana said it will be wholesome, hearty and warm.

Pudding will be included, he promised.

Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to help with prep from 9am on the day, service from noon or clean-up from 3pm.

“Even if they come and sit with our community and give them some company,” Tana said.

Donations of koha, gluten-free and vegan food or wrapped secondhand gifts are also welcomed, he said.

Tana, who also helped organise Whangārei Stand Up as a community stand against violence, said the event is his swansong to Whangārei before he moved to Greymouth in January.

He is still hoping to find someone to take over Palate Wholesome Collective so the space remains a viable community space.

He thought Christmas Day will be a chance for the community to come together and support each other.

The lunch will be held at Palate Wholesome Collective, 81 Walton St (opposite the entrance to Pak’n’Save), from noon to 3pm.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.