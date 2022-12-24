A 14-year-old boy was rescued from the rocks at Opape Beach near Ōpōtiki. Photo / Google

A 14-year-old boy was rescued from the rocks at Opape Beach near Ōpōtiki. Photo / Google

A Bay of Plenty family have had a Christmas miracle after a 14-year-old boy was rescued from the rocks near Ōpōtiki after going out to collect shellfish and not returning.

Around 8pm yesterday police were informed of concerns about the whereabouts and safety of the boy.

His family had last seen him around 3pm as he went to collect shellfish off the rocks at Opape Beach.

“The tide was coming in and his family were concerned that daylight was running out and that he may have been swept from the rocks,” a police spokesperson said.

A Coastguard vessel was deployed from Ōpōtiki to search for the boy, while local helicopter company, Motu Helicopters, with police onboard, helped check the area until Police Eagle was available.

“At about 9pm, Motu Helicopters located the boy clinging on to the side of the rocks at Opape Beach,” a police spokesperson said.

“The pilot was able to manoeuvre the helicopter close to the steep rock face, allowing Constable Reuben Hennessy, of Bay of Plenty Police Search and Rescue, to get onto the rocks then guide the boy down from the rock face into the helicopter.”

The police spokesperson said the boy was taken back to his family and friends and was not hurt.

“It’s a Christmas miracle that we found the young boy. It could have been a tragedy. His family are very relieved he’s okay and back safely and so are we,” Hennessy said.

“I would like to take the chance to remind people when out fishing so close to rocks or engaging in water sports that they come prepared.

“It’s also important to take a mobile phone but keep it waterproof, such as in a plastic zip-locked bag. It’s also good to check the weather and tide conditions in advance of going out.”

Hennessy also said it was also important that people took life jackets on the water with them, and wore them.