Christmas holiday period: Drivers urged to make safe decisions - busiest times and routes to avoid revealed

Summer traffic crawling up Auckland's Northern Motorway. Photo / File

Scroll down for our interactive to find out how deadly your route is.

As Kiwis travel long-lengths to be with family at Christmas, officials are urging drivers to make safe decisions on the roads as the country enters its busiest time of year.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency general manager safety, health and environment Greg Lazzaron said this was a special time of year, and we didn't want anyone's holiday to be marred by an avoidable tragedy on the roads.

"We're coming to the end of what has been a long and difficult year for many, and we all deserve a safe and relaxing holiday."

Each year an average of 11 people were killed and 400 injured on New Zealand roads during the Christmas-New Year holiday break.

"Deaths and serious injuries on our roads are not inevitable, and we shouldn't accept that serious crashes are just another part of the holidays," Lazzaron said.

To help combat the amount of time stuck in traffic, Waka Kotahi have developed an interactive map highlighting the worst times, days and locations to be on the move.

Overall, mid-morning from 9am onwards is tipped to be the worst time to travel over the holiday period with heavy traffic easing in most places from 2pm onwards.

While traffic is tipped to be bad on the border of most main centres, horrendous traffic was also expected throughout Kāpiti Coast.

From today onwards, traffic heading north between Peka Peka and Otaki on State Highway 1 was expected to be slow moving each day from about 8am and 1pm. For those heading south, traffic was at its worst in the afternoon from 1pm onwards.

For Aucklanders leaving the city and heading south, heavy traffic was forecast to be at its worst after Christmas from December 27 to 30.

Motorists heading north from Auckland could expect heavy traffic today before easing over Christmas Eve and Day and then picking up again on Boxing Day.

National Road Policing Manager Acting Superintendent Gini Welch said with more cars on the road, there was naturally more risk, so it's more important than ever that people are focused when they're driving so that everybody can arrive alive.

"We all need to do the simple things to keep safe on the road. That means watching your following distance and keeping your speed down. It also means resting before you set off on your journey, and sharing the driving if you can.

‌

NZTA's top tips for 'driving safely, arriving alive':

• Check your car is in good "health" before you head off: Check your tyre pressure and tread, windscreen wipers, indicators and lights.

• Take extra care when travelling in holiday periods because of increased traffic volumes, congestion, tiredness and people driving in unfamiliar environments.

• Drive to the conditions: whether it's the weather, the road you're on, the time of day or amount of traffic.

• Avoid fatigue: Take regular breaks to stay alert.

• Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely.

• Be patient: overtaking is unlikely to make a significant difference to your journey time due to the amount of traffic expected over the weekend.

• Allow plenty of time: Remember you are on holiday, so there's no need to rush.