Christmas ham recalled from Countdown store over listeria fear

Countdown brand Bone-In New Zealand Free Farmed Half Leg Ham. Photo / Ministry for Primary Industries

A Christmas ham has been recalled from one Countdown store by New Zealand Food Safety because of the possible presence of listeria.

The recall is for the Countdown brand bone-in New Zealand free-farmed half-leg ham sold at the Spotswood store in New Plymouth, the Ministry for Primary Industries said.

The product was sold at the Spotswood Countdown store between December 8 and 12, and was issued a use-by date of February 27, 2023.

The presence of the bacteria was found during routine testing, but there have been no reports of illness at this stage, NZFS said.

Listeria bacteria can make people ill and symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting, and diarrhoea.

The ham can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Anyone who has consumed the product and is concerned for their health has been advised to contact their health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116.