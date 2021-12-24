Christmas crashes: Emergency services responding to multiple serious road accidents

Police are attending serious Christmas Day crashes. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to multiple serious crashes this morning.

A collision on Taieri Plains Highway, just north of Waihola's Titri Rd, in Otago, was reported to authorities about 9.15am.

Initial indications are that the two-vehicle crash is serious.

Diversions are in place at either end of Titri Rd and motorists are asked to avoid travelling the state highway route if possible.

Police said emergency services were also responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Broadley Downs and Gordonton Rd, in Gordonton.

The single-vehicle crash, involving a motorcycle, was reported to police just after 9.20am.

Police said a person involved had serious injuries and the area near the crash site was closed to traffic.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

More to come.