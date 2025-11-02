“If you’re still keen on a short walk, a 1.2km section of the track will still be open from the Kennedys Bush Rd end.

“Signage will be installed this week at the top and bottom of the track.”

Head of parks Rupert Bool said residents neighbouring the track suggested the new idea for grazing.

“At this stage, this is a three-day trial as we’re currently unsure how long it will take for the sheep to graze the grass down,” Bool said.

“If the trial is successful, we’ll be looking further at how future grazing could take place without needing to close the track.”

He said the council will have more information once they’ve seen how the trial goes.

The track will be open again from Thursday through to Sunday.

Nelson City Council used sheep to battle against fire risk at Grampians Reserve in 2023.

Group manager community services Andrew White said at the time sheep were natural allies in the battle to reduce fire risk.

“Areas of rank grass are munched down by sheep to well-maintained paddocks,” White said.

“Difficult-to-maintain sections of the Grampians are now grazed, and this has reduced fire risk considerably.

“On the western slopes we have seen a decrease in gorse, broom and other woody weed infestations.

“Reducing these has drastically reduced the fire risk on the Grampians.

“This work will continue, and we will see further decreases in the years to come,” White said.

In Christchurch, the most recent Port Hills fire started near the Worsley Track on February 14, 2024, and spread over 700ha, forcing the evacuation of more than 100 properties.

The Port Hills fire burning into the Christchurch Adventure Park in February last year. Photo / George Heard

The blaze triggered a major firefighting operation including more than 100 firefighters, 15 helicopters, two fixed-wing aircraft and almost 30 fire engines.

Aerial photographs taken revealed its scale and captured an incredible scene of smoke and flames.

The Port Hills fire that started near the Worsley Track on February 14 last year. Photo / George Heard

A state of emergency was declared by the Christchurch City and the Selwyn District councils and remained in place for a week.

The blaze destroyed a container home.

On February 13, 2017, a fire ripped through Canterbury’s Port Hills, taking 66 days to fully extinguish.

Firefighters dampening down hotspots from the bushfires that blazed through the Port Hills overlooking Christchurch in February 2017. Photo / Alan Gibson.

The response involved 300 firefighters and several helicopters battling the blaze over an area as big as 1600 rugby fields.