Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Christchurch

Port Hills sheep grazing trial begins in effort to reduce Christchurch fire risk

Jazlyn Whales
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A new method of fire prevention is starting today in Christchurch’s Port Hills as the summer period nears. Photo / Michael Craig

A new method of fire prevention is starting today in Christchurch’s Port Hills as the summer period nears. Photo / Michael Craig

A new fire prevention method is being implemented this week in Christchurch’s Port Hills as the summer season approaches.

The Kennedys Bush track will be closed from Monday to Wednesday for a trial of sheep grazing as a fire prevention strategy.

The Christchurch City Council is exploring whether

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save