Fire crews responding to large blaze on Christchurch’s Port Hills

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the Port Hills near Christchurch. Photo / Jay Cunningham

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is responding to reports of a vegetation fire on Worsleys Road on Christchurch’s Port Hills.

A Fenz spokesperson said firefighters were responding to a vegetation fire in the Port Hills reported to them at about 2.15pm.

“There are currently four trucks and two helicopters tackling the blaze, with more trucks on the way. The public is urged to stay away from the area to allow crews to work.

“With helicopters in the air already, the public is also warned to not fly drones anywhere near the fire ground as this will mean the helicopters will have to be grounded, which will seriously impact our ability to control the spread of the fire.”

The Port Hills fire from Balcairn St. Photo / Carly Garraway

Hoon Hay resident Matthew Comins said he could see the “massive fire” from his property.

Fenz said earlier that Canterbury has been put under extreme fire danger today.

In February 2017 wildfires broke out in the Port Hills, burning through a total of 1600ha. The blaze destroyed nine homes and damaged another five. It took 66 days before the fires were fully extinguished.

One life was lost - helicopter pilot Steve Askin, a war hero wounded in a five-hour shootout in 2011 after the Taliban stormed the InterContinental Hotel in Kabul.

Askin joined the fight to put out the rampant fires and was on his way to refill his chopper’s monsoon bucket when it encountered turbulence and wind shear. A side window was dislodged into the cabin and flew out of an open door. The chopper crashed soon afterwards.

The 38-year-old father-of-two was named as the winner of the Herald’s New Zealander of the Year People’s Choice Award for 2017.

More to come.



