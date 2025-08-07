Court documents revealed the stabbed.
The man was taken into police custody a short time later.
He appeared in the Christchurch District Court the next day and was granted interim name suppression.
The woman’s name was also suppressed.
This morning his case was called in the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Cameron Mander.
His physical appearance was excused.
His lawyer Philip Shamy KC told the court he was awaiting a report from a forensic psychiatrist and disclosure from the Crown and could not advance the defence position.
He sought an extension of the suppression order until at least the next court date.
Crown prosecutor Pip Currie did not oppose the suppression being continued.
Currie told the court that the Crown would look to call at least 50 witnesses if the matter proceeded to trial.
She expected a trial to take three weeks.
Justice Mander remanded the man in custody until October 10.
He extended the suppression for both the man and the victim to that date.