A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Christchurch last night.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Name suppression continues for man accused of murdering Christchurch woman

The identity of a man accused of killing a woman in Christchurch last month will remain suppressed until at least October.

Non-publication orders around the case were extended today in the High Court at Christchurch meaning the man - and his victim - cannot be named.

The 36-year-old was charged with murder after the woman died on July 23rd.

Emergency services were called to Lamorna Rd, Parklands, about 7.50pm.

The woman was unresponsive and could not be resuscitated.