“Police are working to support the victim’s family, and at this early stage, we will not be releasing further details regarding the victim,“ Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said.
“We also know that this will have been an incredibly distressing incident for Lamorna Road residents and the wider Parklands community,
“Police will have a continued presence in Lamorna Road today, as we complete a scene examination and undertake further enquiries.”
Simmons wanted to reassure residents there was no risk to the wider community.
The man is scheduled to appear in Christchurch District Court this morning.
