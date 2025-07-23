Advertisement
Man charged with murder after death of woman in Parklands, Christchurch

Jazlyn Whales
Police Stock Image. Photo / NZME

A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Christchurch last night.

Emergency services were called to Lamorna Rd, Parklands, about 7.50 pm after reports that one person had sustained critical injuries.

The woman was unresponsive when emergency services arrived

