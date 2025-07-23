Advertisement
Person in custody after emergency incident in Parklands, Christchurch

NZ Herald
Quick Read

One person has reportedly been critically injured following an incident in the Christchurch suburb of Parklands.

One person is in custody following an incident in the Christchurch suburb of Parklands tonight.

Emergency services were called to Lamorna Rd about 7.50pm after reports someone had critical injuries.

“Police are working to establish exactly what has taken place and at this stage there is no further information

