One person has reportedly been critically injured following an incident in the Christchurch suburb of Parklands.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Person in custody after emergency incident in Parklands, Christchurch

One person has reportedly been critically injured following an incident in the Christchurch suburb of Parklands.

One person is in custody following an incident in the Christchurch suburb of Parklands tonight.

Emergency services were called to Lamorna Rd about 7.50pm after reports someone had critical injuries.

“Police are working to establish exactly what has taken place and at this stage there is no further information available,” a spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John said an ambulance, operations manager and two rapid response vehicles were sent to the scene.