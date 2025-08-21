Full Metal Orchestra, from the team behind Synthony, at Auckland's Spark Arena on Saturday July 26. Video | RadLab

After a triumphant sold-out performance at Auckland’s Spark Arena last month, the Mānuka Phuel Full Metal Orchestra has announced a South Island debut in Christchurch later this year.

The event, scheduled for November 5, will take place at Wolfbrook Arena and feature artists such as former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd, former Shihad frontman Jon Toogood, and Devilskin vocalist Jennie Skulander.

Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd at Auckland's Full Metal Orchestra show. Photo / RadLab

The city will also have the chance to see one of their own perform live, with Christchurch-born James Reid from The Feelers taking the stage.

With tickets to the event set to go on sale on August 27, audiences can expect “an unrelenting collision of rock, metal, and classical symphony, delivered by a full orchestra and a 5-piece band”.