The event, scheduled for November 5, will take place at Wolfbrook Arena and feature artists such as formerAC/DC drummer Phil Rudd, former Shihad frontman Jon Toogood, and Devilskin vocalist Jennie Skulander.
The city will also have the chance to see one of their own perform live, with Christchurch-born James Reid from The Feelers taking the stage.
With tickets to the event set to go on sale on August 27, audiences can expect “an unrelenting collision of rock, metal, and classical symphony, delivered by a full orchestra and a 5-piece band”.