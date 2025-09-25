“We have supplied biometric data such as fingerprints, photos and DNA profiles to Interpol to be checked against records in other countries,” Simmons said.

“The man is thought to be in his 30s or 40s, with a distinctive birthmark on his left forearm.

“When located, he was wearing a black, long-sleeve woollen jersey, black trousers and grey tramping boots.”

Earlier this week, police released photographs of items found with the man’s body.

A backpack that was found with the man. Photo / Canterbury Police

The images include a foreign-branded Sweed black backpack, a pump and distinctive gloves.

On Monday, several officers were in the surrounding area at the intersection of Horotane Valley, Port Hills, Tunnel Rd and in Duncan Park.

Police staff search Duncan Park in Heathcote Valley. Photo / Jazlyn Whales

Councillor for Heathcote Valley, Sarah Templeton, said Heathcote Valley was a tight-knit community that had been impacted by the incident.

“People are finding it incredibly sad and are hoping that he can be identified,” Templeton said.

“I feel for any whānau that he may have had.”

Anyone with information which could potentially assist is encouraged to get in contact with Police by calling 105 and quote file number 250919/7193.

Reports can also be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.