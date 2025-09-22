Police cars near the entrance to Duncan Park in Heathcote Valley.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Christchurch police still working to identify man with unusual birthmark found dead in Heathcote Valley

Police cars near the entrance to Duncan Park in Heathcote Valley.

Police have been seen searching Heathcote Valley and its surrounds today, three days after an unidentified man with a unique birthmark was found dead.

Emergency crews were called to Horotane Valley Rd in Heathcote Valley on Friday after reports of the sudden death.

An investigation was launched to identify the man who is believed to be in his 30s or 40s with a distinctive birthmark on his left forearm.

He was wearing a black long-sleeve woollen jersey, black trousers and brown and grey tramping boots.