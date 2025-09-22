Police also found a backpack with him.
The man’s death is not believed to be suspicious.
Today, several officers were in the surrounding area at the intersection of Horotane Valley, Port Hills, Tunnel Road and in Duncan Park.
Councillor for Heathcote Valley Sarah Templeton said Heathcote Valley was a tight-knit community that had been impacted by the incident.
“People are finding it incredibly sad and are hoping that he can be identified,” Templeton said.
“I feel for any whanau that he may have had.”
“It’s a lovely community nestled in a couple of valleys,” Templeton said.
“Especially after the earthquakes, they’ve been really tight-knit and pretty community-focused.
“There’s been the odd incident on and off during the years, and I know that everyone always finds them incredibly sad.”