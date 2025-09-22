Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Police release photos of backpack, travelling gear, after body found in Heathcote Valley

Gloves found with the man. Photo / Canterbury Police

Police have released photographs of items belonging to a mystery man found dead in Christchurch last week.

The images include a foreign-branded Sweed black backpack, pump and distinctive gloves that were with the man’s body discovered in Heathcote Valley on Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Horotane Valley Rd after reports of a sudden death .

An investigation was then launched to identify the man believed to be in his 30s or 40s with a distinctive birthmark on his left forearm.

Today police released images of the backpack and its contents found alongside the man.