The items include grey and black gloves, yellow and black gloves , a Powerade-branded drawstring bag and a bike pump.
The yellow and black gloves are branded Firm Grip with the word utility written on the top side.
The pump is branded Blackburn and described as a mountain pump.
Detective Sergeant Chris Power said police were following lines of inquiry they hoped would lead to identifying the man.
“Police are hoping that these images, paired with a description of the deceased, may be recognised by someone in the community,” Power said.
“We appreciate all those who have come forward with information so far and continue to follow lines of enquiry where they become available.
“Unfortunately, the man remains unidentified.”
Yesterday, police were searching in the surrounding area at the intersection of Horotane Valley, Port Hills, Tunnel Road and in Duncan Park.
Earlier police said the man was wearing a black long-sleeved woollen jersey, black trousers and grey tramping boots.
Police said if anyone had any information that could help identify the man to contact them on 105 and quote file number 250919/7193.”