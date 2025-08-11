Cleaners had been through to clean “thoroughly” over the weekend, a school notice said.
A Health New Zealand spokesperson said the flu vaccine was recommended for everyone six months and over and was the best protection against flu viruses.
“It is not too late to have the flu vaccine, and it is free for people at higher risk of getting very sick from the flu,” the spokesperson said.
“This includes those aged 65 years and over, those who have long-term health conditions, like diabetes, asthma or a heart condition, and those who are pregnant.
“It also includes children aged 4 years old and under who have been hospitalised for a respiratory illness, those with certain mental health conditions, and those who are currently accessing secondary or tertiary mental health and addiction services.”
