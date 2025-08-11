“Covering all classes will be a challenge on Monday and Tuesday, August 11 and 12.

“If you have very young children or elderly relatives living with you, it might pay to keep tamariki home so they don’t bring bugs home with them.”

Burrows urged anyone with flu-like symptoms “to stay at home and fully recover before returning to kura”.

Meanwhile, the flu season has left health clinics under pressure.

Lisa Brennan, GM patient and provider services for Pegasus Health 24 Hour Surgery, said the clinic would not be accepting new patients at this stage.

“Winter illness continues to place pressure on the health system, including our 24-hour surgery,” Brennan said.

“As an urgent care service, we prioritise patients based on clinical urgency, which can affect an individual’s wait time.

“When wait times are longer than usual, we update our Facebook page with this information to enable people to make the best decision for their care. We have made a number of these posts recently.

“Today, we have posted that we are not currently accepting new patients.”

Brennan said nurses would still be available but encouraged people to call Healthline before leaving home.

“People presenting at 24 Hour Surgery are still triaged by a nurse, but may be redirected to other options where appropriate.”

A community north of Auckland is also reeling from widespread sickness, with at least one school shutting its doors due to illness among pupils and large numbers of teaching staff.

Parents and members of the Mangawhai Beach School community were told last week to keep their children home as 11 teachers were off sick and they were unable to get relievers in.

Cleaners had been through to clean “thoroughly” over the weekend, a school notice said.

A Health New Zealand spokesperson said the flu vaccine was recommended for everyone six months and over and was the best protection against flu viruses.

“It is not too late to have the flu vaccine, and it is free for people at higher risk of getting very sick from the flu,” the spokesperson said.

“This includes those aged 65 years and over, those who have long-term health conditions, like diabetes, asthma or a heart condition, and those who are pregnant.

“It also includes children aged 4 years old and under who have been hospitalised for a respiratory illness, those with certain mental health conditions, and those who are currently accessing secondary or tertiary mental health and addiction services.”

