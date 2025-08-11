Advertisement
Flu ravages Christchurch high school: 56% of students off sick on one day; health clinics under pressure

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Flu has ravaged a Christchurch high school this week, with more than half of all students being off sick yesterday.

A sudden influx of illnesses has struck the Canterbury region, causing school attendance rates to plummet and overwhelming health clinics.

Peggy Burrows, principal of Haeata Community

