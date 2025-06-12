Environmental Science and Research (ESR) data late last week showed flu and Covid infections were on the rise, with a sharp jump in hospital admissions for severe respiratory infections across Auckland the previous week, RNZ reported last Thursday.
ESR data showed hospitalisations for severe respiratory infections jumped more than 50% in the week to June 1, although the rate remained about the same as last year.
Calls to Healthline for flu-like illnesses increased but were lower than at the same time last year.
There were five reported outbreaks of respiratory illness: three in aged-care facilities in Nelson-Marlborough, Capital & Coast and Bay of Plenty, and two in early childhood centres, both in the Wellington region, the data showed.
ESR wastewater surveillance showed Covid infections were also on the rise – up 75% in a week (between May 18 and 25).
“[Test] especially if you are eligible for antivirals or living with someone who is vulnerable to Covid.”
Those with a potentially infectious illness should also call before going to the doctor, so others in waiting rooms could be protected, he said.
Health NZ national chief medical officer Professor Dame Helen Stokes-Lampard told RNZ last week that patients who couldn’t get in to see their GPs – or could not enrol with a GP at all – often resorted to hospital emergency departments (EDs).
“We know there is a direct correlation between pressure on EDs and primary care services that are struggling. But EDs are not set up in the same way – it’s not there to deal with respiratory illnesses, the more basic but high-volume illnesses that general practice is so well set up for, so that is a challenge.”
Health NZ was prepared for the inevitable winter surge – lining up extra staff, “optimising” beds and running vaccination campaigns, she said.
More than a million New Zealanders had already had flu vaccinations this year, while only about 250,000 were up to date with Covid-19 boosters, RNZ reported.
• Be prepared – check your prescriptions and health plans.
• Act early if you or someone in your whānau gets sick. There is a range of health services that can help, including your local GP or community pharmacist, Healthline (0800 611 116) or Plunket line (0800 933 922), and telehealth providers.
• In an emergency, go to your nearest ED or call 111.
*Source: Health NZ
Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.