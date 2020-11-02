Christchurch supermarket re-opened this morning after deep clean

Countdown Colombo St. Photo / Google

Countdown has opened the doors of a Christchurch supermarket this morning after a visit by a hotel worker with Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed a person working in the Sudima Hotel Managed Isolation Facility tested positive.

The Colombo Street supermarket was closed for deep cleaning last night.

Corporate affairs and safety manager Kiri Hannifin said the store will open at its usual time of 8am.

Staff were told there's no risk to them at a meeting this morning.

The staff member appears to have caught Covid-19 from Russian fishermen entering the country on border exemptions who are staying at the Sudima Hotel.

Countdown has confirmed the person visited the Colombo Street supermarket on Sunday.

Sudima staff are nervous after being told to self-isolate until they get their results back.

One staff member told Chris Lynch at least 30 workers were at the hotel yesterday afternoon when they got the news.

The hotel worker said they have been re-tested and told to self-isolate until they get their results back.

The staff member testing positive is in isolation at home.