Christchurch Stadium: Singing submission echoes through council meeting

Hospitality New Zealand president Peter Morrison livened up the city council meeting on the planned Christchurch stadium with his rendition of John Lennon's Imagine this morning. Video / ODT

Hospitality New Zealand president Peter Morrison livened up the city council meeting on the planned Christchurch stadium with a musical number this morning.

In front of amused councillors, Morrison sang a version of John Lennon's Imagine to lyrics about the proposed stadium.

"Imagine there's a stadium, it's easy if you try," he said.

"No empty land wasted, above us only ... a roof."

After the presentation, Mayor Lianne Dalziel said Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale, who has 33 years experience in local government, told her Morrison's vocal presentation was her first karaoke submission.

Dalziel thanked Morrison for a "very effective" presentation.

