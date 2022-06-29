Christchurch stabbing: Full review by CHDB after murder accused confirmed as mental health patient

Laisa Maraia Waka murder victim (inset) and floral tribute at the scene in Sockburn.

Laisa Maraia Waka murder victim (inset) and floral tribute at the scene in Sockburn.

A full review has been launched by health board bosses after a mental health patient on community leave is accused of murdering a mother-of-four in a random street stabbing.



The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) today announced they are carrying out a review after days of questions into how the 37-year-old man was allowed into the community.

Laisa Waka Tunidau, 52, had caught the bus home from work and was metres from her

house on Cheyenne St, Sockburn, when she was attacked about 4.20pm on Saturday.

CDHB chief executive, Dr Peter Bramley today expressed his sympathy to her family.

"My thoughts are with her family and friends at this very sad time," he said in a statement.

"I can confirm that the man accused of her murder was a patient of the DHB's specialist mental health service based at Hillmorton, who had been on community leave.

"Whenever a serious adverse event occurs involving patients in our care a full review is carried out. A serious event review looks carefully into the care provided.

"I can assure the public that if there are recommendations for changes to be made as a result of our own, or any external review, these will be actioned.

"We continue to assist police with their investigations and as this matter is before the courts it is not appropriate for us to provide any further comment at this time."