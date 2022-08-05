Christchurch security guard Shane Casbolt. Photo / Supplied

A former male stripper, security guard and aspiring private investigator cleared of impersonating a police officer is fighting to keep his security licence.

Shane Casbolt, 31, was stopped entering Christchurch District Court last year wearing police-style gear, including a stab-proof vest, a pepper spray canister and an extendable baton.

Casbolt, who has previously been fined for impersonating a police officer, was charged with impersonating a police employee and carrying an offensive weapon.

But a judge found that although Casbolt's uniform, which bore a New Zealand coat of arms, might have led a member of the public to believe he worked for Corrections or Customs "or the like", nobody would believe he was a serving police officer.

Judge Gerard Lynch did say, however, that Casbolt, who describes himself as a security guard, investigator and process server and has previously tried to run a free street hospital service, wanted to be seen as part of the government enforcement scene.

"He has inflated or exaggerated his role within the wider court system. Inflation of ego has got him into this fix," said the judge.

Shane Casbolt has previously run a free street hospital service in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

After a judge-alone trial, he ruled that the baton Casbolt was carrying - bought from a martial arts store - was an offensive weapon.

Casbolt referred to it as a "bite stick" and said he used it to deter dogs he might encounter when serving documents "to people who are not the friendliest".

Shane Casbolt was cleared of impersonating a police officer but found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon. Photo / Supplied

Judge Lynch noted the baton could also have been used on people, and said Casbolt had no lawful authority or reasonable excuse to take it into the court building with him, as part of the uniform he handed over to the security staff at the door.

He was at the Christchurch courthouse on September 9 last year to swear an affidavit about a document having been served.

He was stopped at the door and the gear was seized. He was charged despite arguing that he had worn the gear to the courthouse on up to six previous visits.

The judge said he could easily have left the gear in his car, which he had parked nearby. He was under no threat of attack as he made the court visit.

After Judge Lynch earlier found the offensive weapon charge proved, defence counsel Elena Stavrovska said Casbolt would apply for a discharge without conviction.

Today, Stavrovska said there was a real risk that the Private Security Personnel Licensing Authority (PSPLA) could revoke Casbolt's certificate of approval (COA) which allows him to operate in the industry.

The PSPLA, which has received several complaints from members of the public regarding Casbolt, is aware he has been charged but is yet to make a final decision, Stavrovska said.

Casbolt is studying to become a private investigator, the court heard, but would also need a COA to operate.

Judge Lynch adjourned today's sentencing hearing to get more information on the PSPLA and its processes.