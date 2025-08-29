Police identified Cao as a suspect early on after a member of the public reported him behaving strangely in a suburban street near where Bao’s phone was found.

Cao was being watched by police when he attempted to flee the country. He was arrested at Christchurch Airport after buying a one-way ticket to China.

He was charged with kidnapping Bao. Later, police found enough evidence to satisfy them he had killed her.

While Cao awaited his trial in prison, police continued to search for Bao.

Yanfei Bao was farewelled in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

On July 30, 2024 - after cracking the code on her phone and unlocking vital GPS data - they found the place Cao had hidden his victim’s body.

Cao went on trial in the High Court at Christchurch before Justice Preston and a jury.

In the early stages of the trial, Cao fired his lawyer, choosing to represent himself.

He then mounted a prolonged and unusual self‑defence, claiming the evidence against him was planted by police and that a man named Mr Tang killed Bao.

But the Crown had a very strong case against Cao, including forensic, CCTV and phone data that backed up their narrative of the crime.

It took the jury just 97 minutes to return a unanimous guilty verdict.

On June 13, Cao was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years and six months.

Justice Lisa Preston said it was “abundantly clear” that Cao’s offending was sexually motivated and that Yanfei put up “desperate resistance” as she was attacked.

Justice Preston said Cao’s “concocted” version of events was “far-fetched and, frankly, ludicrous”.

“It was you... no one else,” she said.

“There can be no doubt that this was particularly callous offending. On any view, this was a chilling course of conduct in which you showed absolutely no regard for your victim.

“You showed a breathtaking lack of humanity and respect for this woman.

“I am satisfied that your offending justifies a minimum term of at least 17 years. There are no mitigating circumstances. You remain without remorse.”

The Court of Appeal has today confirmed a notice of appeal has been filed by Cao in relation to both conviction and sentence.

A date is yet to be set for any hearings on the matter.

Anna Leask is a senior journalist who covers national crime and justice. She joined the Herald in 2008 and has worked as a journalist for 19 years with a particular focus on family and gender-based violence, child abuse, sexual violence, homicides, mental health and youth crime. She writes, hosts and produces the award-winning podcast A Moment In Crime, released monthly on nzherald.co.nz.