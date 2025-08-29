Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao murder: Killer appealing conviction and sentence

Anna Leask
By
Senior Journalist - crime and justice·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Police are confident they have found the remains of missing Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao. Video / NZ Herald

The man who a notice of appeal has been filed by Cao in relation to both conviction and sentence. A date is yet to be set for any hearings on the matter. ">murdered Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao has taken his case to the Court of Appeal in a bid to overturn his conviction and sentence.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save