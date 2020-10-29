Christchurch prowler: Man facing multiple intent to commit rape charges

Police ar eurging Upper Riccarton residents to come forward if they saw a prowler today. Photo / 123rf

A 45-year-old man has been charged in relation to four separate incidents in Upper Riccarton this morning.

The Christchurch man will face three charges of assault with intent to commit rape on a female over 16, five charges of burglary and one of impeding breathing/blood circulation.

He will appear in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

The five women at the centre of these incidents showed extreme courage and Police are providing them with support, Detective Senior Sergeant Colin Baillie said

"Despite these traumatic events, thanks to the actions of these women, we were able to mobilise our staff to the area quickly and locate the suspect.

"Police would like to thank the members of the public who have provided information.

We are also conducting scene examinations at several Upper Riccarton properties today."

• Anyone with information is asked to contact the Operation Linen investigation team via 105 and quote file number 201029/8070.

This morning, police said they had received reports of a man unlawfully entering two residential properties in the suburb between 6am and 7am today.