Christchurch prison guard David Benbow murder: Inside the police investigation that led to killer’s conviction

Sam Sherwood
By
18 mins to read
A former prison guard has been found guilty today of murdering his childhood friend Michael McGrath and now faces a life sentence in prison. Video / George Heard

Former prison guard David Benbow was today sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years for the murder of childhood friend Michael McGrath. Herald senior crime reporter

‘Pattern of life’

The childhood friend

The dump and the press release

The gold

The trial

