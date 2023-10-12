Voyager 2023 media awards
Big read: No body, no gun - the murder of Mike McGrath

David Charles Benbow was found guilty of murdering Michael McGrath by a jury at the High Court in Christchurch. Illustration / Paul Slater

It was the murder mystery with no body and no weapon - but plenty of motive. Sam Sherwood and Kurt Bayer tell the full story, including how Dave “Ted” Benbow’s wife Jo Green got together with his old friend Mike McGrath soon after she walked out on him.

She had always adored and respected Mike, a kind, good-looking fella who cared about her and her children.

She asked him if he would teach her how to kiss and be touched. They discussed whether getting together would ruin their friendship. Mike said they could be soulmates.

“I fancied you for years