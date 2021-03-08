Christchurch police respond to knife-wielding man incident

Witnesses have described how a man with a knife has threatened numerous people in Christchurch, with one bystander saying the man was demanding "money, a wallet and phone".

Police are responding to reports of a knife-wielding man who seriously injured a person in Christchurch this afternoon.

A video posted on social media showed a man in a blue T-shirt holding a knife and being spoken to by police officers near Ferry Rd, Waltham around 4pm.

Police confirmed they are responding to reports of a robbery and an assault in Christchurch.

"About 4pm police received a report of a robbery on Ensors Road, Waltham," a police statement said. "A person had been threatened with a knife and their phone had been taken.

"A short time later, police received a second report of an assault at Isabella Place. A person had been stabbed and was seriously injured."

St John confirmed one person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they were in the area trying to locate and arrest the alleged offender.

Armed police are positioned at the scene on Aldwins Rd. The Armed Offenders Squad and dogs are on the scene.

Police at the scene in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Police surrounded a house and shouted to the alleged offender: "You're not going anywhere, the house is surrounded, we know you're inside."

Police at the scene in Waltham. Photo / George Heard

A woman at the scene said the man lived in a unit at the address and had been there for quite a while.

Witnesses said the alleged knifeman had earlier held up a teenager at a bus stop and demanded his cellphone.

A friend told the Herald the boy was scared and handed it over.

Others at the bus stop were also threatened. One woman said they were also approached at the bus stop and the man threatened them with a large knife.

He asked for a man's watch and put a knife to within 5-10cm of his chest.

"He held a knife to him," a woman said, relaying the incident.

But he refused to hand it over and the man ran off, into a nearby flat just 25m away.

The flat is now surrounded by armed police.

They're telling the man he is surrounded and he needs to come out.

Another bystander recalled how the teen was held up.

"He took one of the boys' phones," he said. "He was pretty scared so he gave it to him.

"I was going to throw a rock at him."

Police at the scene in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A man said the man confronted a neighbour on Fredrick St. He said she answered the door to a man with a knife.

"He just rocked up knocked on the door... she had her baby on her hip," he said.

"He was completely unknown... he demanded her money and wallet and phone.

"She started to scream and cry and that's the first we heard... we ran out and it all unfolded."