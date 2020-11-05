Christchurch pedestrian fatally struck by motorcycle was crossing at uncontrolled intersection

Police say a 60-year-old Christchurch man who died after being struck by a motorbike was not crossing at a controlled intersection.
Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Blenheim Rd and Foster Street, Addington, shortly before 6.45pm yesterday.
A spokeswoman said early indications suggest the man was crossing Blenheim Rd about 40 metres east from the controlled crossing when a motorcyclist heading west towards Upper Riccarton hit him.
The Serious Crash Unit was notified.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- 4 hurt: Out-of-control school bus crashes into cars in Flat Bush, Auckland - NZ Herald
- One lane of Marine Parade blocked after three-vehicle crash - NZ Herald
- Abbotsbury crash: Dad's heartache for sons killed in 'chase' crash - NZ Herald
- Watch: Dramatic CCTV footage captures car crash in Adelaide Road, Wellington - NZ Herald
- Two injured after vehicle crashes into parked car in Christchurch - NZ Herald