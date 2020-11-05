Christchurch pedestrian fatally struck by motorcycle was crossing at uncontrolled intersection

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified of the smash, police say. Photo / File

Police say a 60-year-old Christchurch man who died after being struck by a motorbike was not crossing at a controlled intersection.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Blenheim Rd and Foster Street, Addington, shortly before 6.45pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman said early indications suggest the man was crossing Blenheim Rd about 40 metres east from the controlled crossing when a motorcyclist heading west towards Upper Riccarton hit him.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified.