Nigel and Marjan Joyce died of cancer within seven days of each other. Photo / Supplied

Big-hearted New Zealanders have donated more than $250,000 to a fundraiser after two young sisters were left orphaned when both their parents died from cancer within a week of each other.

The Joyce family, of Christchurch – Nigel, Marjan and their two beautiful young girls aged 8 and 4 – faced an unimaginably difficult time.

Nigel Joyce died from brain cancer on May 31, while breast cancer claimed his wife Marjan’s life seven days later.

The devastating turn of events shocked Kiwis nationwide.

Since then, donations have flooded in. In only two weeks, more than $250,000 has been raised on a Givealittle page set up by family friend Angela Hawkins.

Hawkins established the page to “support the girls as they navigate this heart-wrenching time”.

Now, the family want to extend their gratitude.

“The Joyce family would like to take this opportunity to share their immense gratitude for the outpouring of kindness and support from far and wide that has been offered to them, and Nigel and Marjan’s beautiful girls, over the past few weeks,” Hawkins told the Herald in a statement.

“They would also like you all to know that the girls continue to be loved and cared for by their family, as they work through and move into the next phase of their lives.”

Two years ago, Nigel was diagnosed with brain cancer, and shortly after, Marjan was told she had triple-negative breast cancer.

Christchurch woman Marjan Joyce died from breast cancer, leaving two young girls behind. Photo / Supplied

After completing radiation treatment, Marjan was told her breast cancer was clear. After a health crisis on Anzac Day, Nigel continued to deteriorate and died last month.

It wasn’t long before Nigel’s death that Marjan began experiencing vision loss and seizures. The cancer had spread to her brain.

She died on Thursday last week.

Almost 4000 New Zealanders have since donated to the Joyce family page.

People from throughout the nation have left messages of support.

“Kia kaha” was repeated by numerous donors.

People of all ages got behind the young family.

“Hello, I am 8 years old, I wish all the best to you,” another donor said.

The couple had their final farewell at their funeral last Sunday.