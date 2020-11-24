Christchurch mosque shootings: Royal Commission's investigation findings to be released by Christmas

The Royal Commission's report into the Christchurch terrorist attacks on March 15, 2019 will be presented to the Governor-General on Thursday. Photo / RNZ

The Royal Commission's findings of the inquiry into the Christchurch terrorist attacks is expected to be released by Christmas.

Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti said they are anticipating to make the findings public ahead of the summer break.

She said it's expected to be a lengthy report and there will be a lot of work going through it.

Tinetti said they don't yet know what is in it at this stage.

"Im looking forward to receiving it and then we'll be looking through and making decisions but it won't be me that's leading it from there it will be the Prime Minister."

