Elizabeth Sheed, Lyndon Sheed and Mitchell Carston are standing trial at the High Court in Christchurch accused of murdering Kane Wayman on January 1, 2021. Photo / Kurt Bayer

A Head Hunters MC gang associate who "disrespected" his hosts at a Mongols MC gang pad party was set upon and bashed to death while his ex-girlfriend egged his attackers on, a court heard today.

Kane Wayman, 46, had been at a New Year's Eve party at the Christchurch chapter of the Mongols gang when he was allegedly punched, kicked, and stomped, and later died, the court heard.

Wayman was dropped off at Christchurch Hospital with critical injuries on the morning of January 1 last year and died soon after.

Three people have been charged with Wayman's murder, along with "persons unknown", a man known only as "curly haired guy" who has never been identified.

Mongols gang prospect Mitchell Thomas McGregor Carston, 26, gang member Lyndon Paul Sheed, 43, and his daughter Elizabeth "Liz" Adora Sheed, 26, deny the allegations.

The three have pleaded not guilty and are standing trial for murder at the High Court in Christchurch.

They say they had nothing to do with Wayman's death and will raise "serious questions" over his cause of death, the court heard.

Christchurch man Kane Alan Wayman, 46, died on January 1 last year. Photo / Supplied

Their jury trial got underway this afternoon, with prosecutor Jade Lancaster outlining the Crown case to the jury.

Wayman had been in "some kind of relationship" with Liz Sheed late in 2020 and was in love with her, the court heard.

However, Sheed had broken it off and a few weeks before the party had allegedly messaged multiple people to say that Wayman was "causing s***", that she wanted him dealt to, and that she wanted his Mercedes car.

The car at the scene of the homicide investigation being towed from Christchurch Hospital. Photo / Kurt Bayer

In the following week, Wayman said he would make it up to her and that he loved her so much.

On December 20, Liz Sheed invited him to the Mongols headquarters at Main South Rd near Burnham, south of Christchurch, to meet her father Lyndon, a patched member.

He went back for a New Year's Eve party, driving Liz Sheed and another of his friends in his Mercedes, arriving about 9-9.30pm. They had stopped at the Head Hunters MC gang pad on Vickerys Rd, Sockburn, Christchurch, on the way, the court heard.

Lyndon Sheed was already there with a few other partygoers, the court heard, along with Carston, a gang prospect on bar duties.

Police officers comb Mongols MC's Christchurch gang headquarters for evidence as part of the original homicide investigation. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Wayman's friend will tell the jury they had enjoyed the night, drinking, laughing, and chatting, Lancaster said today.

Later that night though, tensions were starting to build inside the gang building, the Crown says.

Wayman was in a bad mood and had been "acting out".

After having quite a bit to drink, he had been disrespecting the Mongols and had made references to other gangs in Christchurch.

It was clear that others were "getting angry with him", the Crown says, with Liz Sheed seeming "particularly angry".

It's alleged that one partygoer told police they had overheard Liz Sheed telling her father Lyndon that she wanted to kill Wayman, with him nodding in response.

Later, a fight started outside, the Crown said.

When people went outside, where Wayman's Mercedes was parked in the driveway, Wayman was being pursued and punched by a "curly haired guy", saying that he had disrespected the "family", or the gang.

The Crown alleges that Lyndon Sheed and Carston joined in the assault.

Wayman ended up lying on ground being kicked, stomped, and punched in the head, neck, and chest by each of three men, the Crown says.

Meanwhile, it's alleged that Liz Sheed was watching on, encouraging the men and yelling that she hoped Wayman died, the court heard.

By the time the assault stopped, Wayman was unconscious, the court heard. Lancaster says it is not clear if Wayman was already dead but his friend he had taken to the party said they would drive his car and take him to hospital.

Wayman was bundled into the car and the friend took off, not knowing the way, and stopping twice for directions – the second time, with firefighters who helped take him to Christchurch Hospital's emergency department.

But at 9.02am on New Year's Day last year, he was pronounced dead.

The Crown alleges that Carston then drove Lyndon Sheed to Dunedin, dropped him off before he made his own way further south to Invercargill, and Carston headed back to Christchurch.

And it's alleged that Liz Sheed that day texted a friend saying that Wayman's Mercedes was now hers after he got a "mad hiding".

Liz Sheed and Carston were arrested that night – and Lyndon Sheed a day later.

A post mortem found Wayman's cause of death was blunt force head and neck injuries on the background of an enlarged heart from methamphetamine use, the court heard.

All three accused deny charges of murder.

Carston says he wasn't involved in any assault that night and that his legal team will bring expert medical evidence that raises "serious questions over how Wayman died".

Liz Sheed will say she was indoors when Wayman got into a fight while Lyndon Sheed's lawyers said the jury needs to be sure that the Crown's key witness is truthful, that Sheed was involved, and that they must be clear about Wayman's cause of death.

The trial, before Justice Cameron Mander, is expected to take three weeks and will hear from at least 30 witnesses.