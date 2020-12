Photo / NZH

The person who died in a three-car crash in Canterbury last Saturday has been named as DaWen Li, 66, of Christchurch.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Plaskett Rd and Oxford Rd in Fernside at about 3.55pm.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, she said.

Three people who were injured in the crash were taken to Christchurch Hospital.