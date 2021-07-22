Christchurch man charged with threatening to kill Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

A Christchurch man has been charged with threatening to kill Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
The 35-year-old was scheduled to appear at Christchurch District Court this afternoon.
He has been charged with threatening to kill the New Zealand Prime Minister on March 11, 2019.
A charging document laid at court suggests the threat was made from Australia.
It carries a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment.
The man was granted a registrar's remand this afternoon without having to appear before a judge.
He will be back in court on August 12 and has been granted interim name suppression.