Christchurch man charged over alleged scamming of $500,000

A 26-year-old man in Christchurch has been arrested after allegedly scamming people out of a total of $500,0000.

Police executed a search warrant at an address in Hornby this morning where the man was arrested at the scene following an investigation into alleged serious fraud offences.

He has been charged with seven counts of causing loss by deception and one count of attempted loss by deception and is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon.

In total, the offender is alleged to have scammed victims out of over $500,000, a police spokesperson said.

A 32-year-old woman was also arrested and has been charged with possession of

methamphetamine and causing loss by deception relating to alleged offending

that occurred overnight where a victim was scammed out of $28,000.

She is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court next week.

"As this is an active investigation with ongoing inquiries, we are limited in

providing further details at this time.

"We do however acknowledge the victims' losses in these cases and we

appreciate how disappointing it is to fall victim to fraudsters," the spokesperson said.

Fraud is a significant problem in New Zealand and globally, they said.

"Police have been liaising with the victims to provide them with prevention

advice and recommendations to help prevent them being targeted by fraudsters.

"We also urge the public to never give out your credit card or banking details

over the phone, even if the caller purports to be from a reputable company," they said.

If you are ever asked for these details, hang up and phone the company back

on their publicly listed number and report the call.