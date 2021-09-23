Fraudster mistakenly attempts phone scam on police

A phone scammer mistakenly called police, audio reveals. Photo / 123RF

A fraudster attempting a phone scam mistakenly called the cops, reveals an audio clip shared by police to warn Kiwis of similar tactics.

Police are urging New Zealanders to be wary of phone scams, after they themselves were targeted by a fraudster asking about their internet connection.

New Zealand police have shared an audio recording in which a person claiming to be from Spark mistakenly called them and attempted a scam.

"I'm calling about your internet connection," said the scammer.

"You did an online survey and according to our survey you need to know that your internet is not running on a secure line."

The police officer who answered the call swiftly replied: "Well, you've called the New Zealand Police, so I'd be very surprised if our internet wasn't secure."

"This is the police? ... OK, I'm sorry to bother you," responded the scammer.

New Zealand police re-shared the audio this week, originally recorded in 2018, urging people to be alert to similar calls and avoid passing on any personal or financial information over the phone.

They believed millions of dollars were lost each year to scammers and never reported.

"Many people who have been scammed, are too proud to make a complaint, as they may feel embarrassed or silly that they got sucked-in," they said.

"Due to people's pride, a significant number of these scams are grossly under-reported so there's no real way of knowing."

Police have a number of tips for people to avoid phone scams. Photo / 123RF

Police had a number of tips for the public to avoid becoming the victim of a scam.

Never click on a link in an unexpected email or text – you could be giving access to your personal and financial details.

Always question uninvited approaches in case it is a scam. Instead, contact the company directly using a known email or phone number.

Don't assume an email or phone call is authentic – just because someone knows your basic details (name and address, or mother's maiden name) it doesn't mean they are genuine

Don't be rushed into making a decision or financial transaction on the spot – a genuine bank or trusted organisation would never do this.

Listen to your instincts – if something feels wrong then it generally is.