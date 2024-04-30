Skipper speaks out after Manukau Harbour rescue, health experts warn of a measles epidemic and Hamas considers Israel’s latest cease-fire offer in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Police have arrested a 56-year-old Christchurch man for allegedly lurking outside young women’s windows and filming them.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tania Jellyman said the five victims - with more possible - showed “incredible” bravery coming forward with information that led to the man being charged.

He faces five charges of making an intimate visual recording and seven counts of burglary. His arrest came after police investigations into incidents in Upper Riccarton and Ilam throughout 2023 and 2024.

The man will appear in the Christchurch District Court on May 13. Further charges were likely and more victims could be identified, Jellyman said.

Detectives were reviewing “items of interest”. No one else was being sought.

One of the incidents was reported by neighbours who saw a “suspicious person” lurking outside a window, Jellyman said.

The man came to the attention of police on March 3, when officers were speaking to him about an unrelated matter.

During this interaction, a description of the man’s behaviour caught the attention of an investigator.

Jellyman said his behaviour matched that described in a news article in which a young woman reported seeing a man filming her through her windows.

Detectives launched Operation Click and began making inquiries.

“We would like to thank the young women who shared their story – they have been instrumental in helping us identify other victims,” Jellyman said.

“These events have been disturbing for the victims, who are in no way at fault for what occurred. They are alarmed at what has happened to them.”

Police were supporting the victims and the Police Liason Officer was keeping them up to date with developments in the investigation.

“The young women involved have shown incredible bravery, which has allowed police to lay these charges,” Jellyman said.

“Our home is where we should feel safe, and where every person has the right to privacy. Offending such as this undermines that.”

Jellyman said police could not comment further while the case was before the court.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.



