Peter Ah Tong, 35, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday before Judge Jane Farish. Photo / George Heard

A man has pleaded guilty to importing more than 2 kilograms of methamphetamine into New Zealand in packages from Laos and the United Kingdom.

Peter Ah Tong, 35, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday before Judge Jane Farish. He is due to be sentenced on September 1.

Through his lawyer, Kerryn Beaton KC, he pleaded guilty to importing a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug for supply, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

According to the summary of facts, Ah Tong was living at a property in Waltham, Christchurch at the time of the offending. He also frequently visited his partner’s address in Bishopdale.

On May 9, 2022 Customs intercepted a package imported by Ah Tong destined for his partner’s address. It was declared as containing a bicycle and had been shipped from Laos. The package, addressed to Daniel Jeremy, held 591 grams of methamphetamine.

A day later, Customs intercepted a package imported by him to his home. The package, which was declared as containing “motopas”, had been sent from Laos. Inside was 481 grams of methamphetamine concealed in a black metal cylinder. Photos of the tracking number were later located on his phone.

On May 12, a package declared as an AC compressor and addressed to Matthew Duke was delivered to his partner’s home. The package had been shipped from the United Kingdom.

On his phone, police found photos and videos from the following day. The footage showed photos of an AC compressor followed by photos of a “white crystalline substance” in a bowl.

There was also a video of the methamphetamine being weighed on a set of scales. The video showed the methamphetamine weighed 506 grams.

On May 13, Ah Tong discussed “a kilo” arriving the following week from London, and said he had “a massive amount of customers”, and claimed that he had sold everything. He also provided his home address as an address to re-direct incoming packages.

Customs intercepted another package on June 15, 2022 destined for his address for a James Lachlan. The package, originating from London, was declared as a compressor. Inside was 514 grams of methamphetamine.

In total, Ah Tong imported more than 2kg of methamphetamine into New Zealand.

On June 14, 2022, police raided Ah Tong and his partner’s addresses. At his partner’s home, they found 5.2 grams of MDMA located in a box in a bedroom wardrobe. Three small plastic bags containing small amounts of MDMA were also located in Ah Tong’s bedroom.

A green plastic container located in the kitchen contained 15 pink pills with the Playboy logo embossed on the pills. The pills contained dimethylpentylone, a MDMA analogue which is a Class C controlled drug.

Digital scales, small plastic bags, and $5410 in cash was also found in Ah Tong’s bedroom.

Ah Tong declined to comment to police.

Police sought an order for destruction of the drug dealing instruments and forfeiture of the cash found at the address.