New ZealandUpdated

Christchurch house fire in Dallington

The fire was near the corner of Gloucester St and Avonside Drive. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

A large house fire in the Christchurch suburb of Dallington is being treated as suspicious.

Fire crews were called to a blaze that engulfed the front of a house on Avonside Drive, near Gloucester St, just before 3am - it's since been extinguished.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said a fire investigator will arrive on the scene this morning.

They say they're confident nobody was home at the time of the blaze.

Motorists are being diverted from the area.

- More to come