A large house fire in the Christchurch suburb of Dallington is being treated as suspicious.
Fire crews were called to a blaze that engulfed the front of a house on Avonside Drive, near Gloucester St, just before 3am - it's since been extinguished.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said a fire investigator will arrive on the scene this morning.
They say they're confident nobody was home at the time of the blaze.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Motorists are being diverted from the area.
- More to come