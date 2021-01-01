Christchurch homicide: Two arrested, police name victim as Kane Alan Wayman

Police remove a white Mercedes connected with a homicide from outside the Christchurch Hospital Emergency Department. Photo / Kurt Bayer

Two people have been arrested in relation to a homicide in Christchurch.

A man and a woman, both aged 24, have been charged in relation to the death of local man Kane Alan Wayman, 46.

Police have not confirmed the exact charges, but they are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today.

It was revealed last night that armed police had raided a South Island gang headquarters in connection with the death.

Investigators were searching the Mongols property in connection with the homicide investigation.

Earlier, a number of officers were outside Christchurch Hospital's emergency department on Riccarton Ave.

They were overseeing a white Mercedes car with no licence plates which was later towed from the area.

The victim died yesterday.

"This is a tragic event and our thoughts are with Mr Wayman's family," police said today.

"The investigation is continuing to determine if any other people are involved.

Scene examinations are still underway, police said, and will continue in the coming days.

Authorities urged anyone who is yet to come forward with information that could help with their investigation to do so immediately.

Can you help? Call 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous: 0800 555 111