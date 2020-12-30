New Year 2021 Honours: Canterbury's top cop recognised after 'multitude' of disasters, deaths and drama in the mainland

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price (right) with former Commissioner Mike Bush during their update of the Christchurch massacre. Photo / NZME

Canterbury's top cop has been awarded a New Year's Honour after a decade that saw him and his colleagues in blue face "a multitude of challenging policing issues".

Superintendent John Price today became an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM).

He joins 21 other Cantabrians on the New Year's Honour list including Southern Communications Centre manager Inspector Kieren Kortegast, who becomes a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Price, who has overseen both major Christchurch quakes and the 2019 terror attack during his tenure, said the ONZM was not just an honour for him but "an acknowledgement for the team as a whole".

"And I am only part of that extraordinary team," he said.

"It's for all police in Canterbury who have been working with a real purpose and commitment over the last 10 years to do our very best for our people, and the community that we serve every day.

"To have been part of a police team that has helped to bring peace, safety, inclusiveness and unity to our community has been the greatest reward of all.

"As police we have strived to ensure a safe and inclusive New Zealand together."

Price said his focus had always been "on people".

"And putting our community first and at the centre of our service," he said.

"It's people, police and partnerships that make the difference," he said.

"Anything which impacts on the public impacts us all.

"The wider team in Canterbury includes all our partner agencies who we have stood alongside with solidarity as a cohesive capability when we faced challenges from natural disasters and emergencies through to human-focused terror.

"These momentous challenges have ensured a greater strength of a common goal where police demonstrated courage, compassion and confidence."

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price. Photo / supplied

Canterbury born and bred, Price trained and worked as a teacher before joining police in October 1987.

He graduated from Police College in March 1988 and initially worked in frontline response, prevention and investigative roles in Wellington District.

In 2004, he was part of the Operation Austin team in Rotorua, investigating serious historical sexual offending by fellow officers against Louise Nicholas including pack rape and corruption.

In 2005, Price was sent to Operation Phuket as the Anti Mortem commander as part of the international disaster victim identification team following the devastating Boxing Day tsunami.

When he returned to Christchurch he was promoted to the rank of Inspector and in 2010 and 2011 took the lead role as the Operation Commander in response to the September and then later the February earthquakes.

Throughout 2011 he lead the charge as Acting District Commander during the many further earthquakes.

Price then did a stint back in Wellington as the Kāpiti-Mana Area Commander and in 2012, promoted to Superintendent, he took on the role of national manager of training and development at the Police College.

"The college was an extremely rewarding time as it's here during recruit, senior and advanced courses that police culture and professionalism is developed, learned and enhanced," he said.

It was 2015 when he took on the top job in Canterbury, based in Christchurch.

Since then he has led the responses to the 2016 North Canterbury earthquakes, 2017 Port Hill fires and was the forward commander during and following the mosque shootings.

"It is important that we remember that while one person tried to create hate, the community responded with unity," he said of the unprecedented crime.

"That day has been referred to as New Zealand's darkest day, but I think of it as police's finest day as we did not allow evil to conquer good.

"The pride shown by all our people since that day coupled with the goodness of humankind simply fills my heart and soul."

It's been a busy and tragic decade for the Christchurch and wider Canterbury area but Price said he wanted his patch to be known for more than just death and disaster.

"Canterbury has responded to a multitude of challenging policing and community issues in the last 10 years, but I want us to be known as more than a crisis policing district," he said.

"I am exceedingly proud of the way the Canterbury police team have responded to the extraordinary array of emergencies we have been faced with, but policing goes deeper than response.

"The Canterbury team adds enormous value to its people through delivering innovative prevention and safety in our homes, on our roads and in our community."

Price also serves on the University of Canterbury's Board of Criminal Justice Studies and was on the Australian Institute of Policing Management's Board of Studies, roles which also contribute to policing decisions in Canterbury and enables further partnership towards a safer community.

"I'm grateful for the opportunities and challenges that have come my way, and especially the tireless support of my family, partner agencies and colleagues which in turn has given me the ability to serve and provide guardianship to the people of Canterbury in the best possible way that I can," he said.

Kortegast has served for almost 48 years in the police, joining as a cadet in January 1972.

Nearly all his career since graduation in August 1973 have been in Christchurch, working on the frontline and in the Criminal Investigation Branch.

In 1996, a year-long role came up in the communications centre, and Kortegast stayed there ever since - working as centre manager for the past 17 years.

"I love the job," he said.

"It's exciting, challenging, and the technology keeps advancing.

"I'm privileged to lead a great group of people in a very busy environment."

Inspector Kieren Kortegast. Photo / supplied

Kortegast said his honour was shared with his family, colleagues and others he's worked with over the years.

"I'm very grateful for the opportunities that I've had and the support of so many people," he said.

Police said the citation for Kortegast's award reflected "the exemplary leadership shown during the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes, the relocation of the communications centre into the new Justice and Emergency Service Precinct in 2018 and other crises, including the Mosque shootings."

"The calibre of staff working in the emergency call centres is exceptional, and they do their very best in dealing with multiple calls from people in crisis," he said.

"At the same time our dispatchers are drawing on this information, assigning response units, and liaising with staff in the field.

"The volume of 111 calls and radio comms is high, and it's a tribute to the staff that they manage the demands so well."

His expertise and extensive knowledge have seen him representing police on the National Emergency Communications Working Group – Australia and New Zealand for more than 14 years, and was until recently, a member of the board.

Outside of police, Inspector Kortegast spent nearly a decade fundraising for the Life Education Trust as part of his involvement with the Round Table Service Club, winning the organisation's annual award in 1990 for his service to the community.

Commissioner Andrew Coster said the honours for the Cantabrians were well deserved and "reflected the deep commitment the officers have to doing their very best for communities in times of crisis, and in proactive prevention work".

Investiture ceremonies for Royal Honours recipients are hosted by the Governor General, and will be held on dates to be confirmed in 2021.