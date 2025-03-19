It’s understood that Munns was not a popular tenant, with his erratic behaviour alarming residents.

A homicide probe was launched after he died last Sunday, with police investigators focussing on three units at the social housing complex.

Police spent several days at the scene. Photo / George Heard

The Herald understands that one of the units at the centre of inquiries was where Munns was found, with another being where he lived, and the third being home to one early person of interest.

Speaking to the Herald today, Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said police had a large team of around 20-25 staff still working on the case.

He said that they were following strong lines of inquiry.

“We are still looking into whether people who live there may have had an issue with him or whether it was external people or whether it’s a combination of both,” Wells said.

“We are still completely eyes wide open on this one at the moment.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells is in charge of the homicide investigation. Photo / George Heard

It’s not clear how Munns was killed but the Herald understands that he was not stabbed.

Despite “urgent treatment” by first responders, Munns died at the scene.

Wells confirmed that police were looking closely at “more than one person”, including people who were around the complex at the time.

“We had three scenes that we examined and out of that a whole lot of other inquiries have launched,” Wells said.

Police spent three days at Innes Courts, completing detailed scene examinations and talking to residents, getting them to sign in and out of the complex.

The social housing complex where Munns died. Photo / George Heard

Innes Courts residents spoken to by the Herald said they had become concerned with Munns’ behaviour leading up to his death.

Des Banks, owner of the Flower Bazaar shop across the road from the scene, earlier said the flats were home to some “real characters”.

“There’s always something going on over there, the police have been there prior to this on multiple occasions,” he said.

Banks said he believes police are there at least once a month.

“It’s a bit scary knowing we’re so close and we live just around the corner,” he said.

*If anyone has any information that could assist the police investigations team and hasn’t already spoken to them, they can make contact via 105 over the phone or online using “Update my Report” and referencing file number 250310/9989.

Kurt Bayer is NZ Herald South Island head of news based in Christchurch. He is a senior journalist who joined the Herald in 2011.

