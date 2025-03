Tyrone Munns, 39, from Mairehau in Christchurch died on Sunday evening, sparking a homicide inquiry. Photo / Facebook

Police are appealing for more information as they piece together events leading up to the death of Christchurch man Tyrone Munns three days ago.

Munns was found with critical injuries at an address on Innes Rd, Mairehau about 9.15pm on Sunday.

“Despite urgent treatment, he died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

The homicide investigation continued today, with the scene examination due to be completed and released later this afternoon.