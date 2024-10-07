A homicide investigation has been launched after the death of a woman in the Christchurch suburb of Mt Pleasant. Photo / George Heard

He is expected to appear this morning at Christchurch District Court, charged with murder.

“Police are now working to establish exactly what occurred. However, we can confirm that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter,” Syme said.

A police scene examination is underway. Photo / George Heard

“The investigation is in its early stages and police are seeking to establish the movements of both the victim and the person charged in the lead-up to her death.

“We are very keen to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious between 10am on Friday, October 4, to 4pm on Sunday, October 6, in the Mt Pleasant Rd or Bellview Ave area.”

Syme said a forensic examination of the woman’s address was under way was expected to continue over the coming days.

“A post-mortem is still to be conducted however next-of-kin notifications are under way,” he said.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family at this extremely difficult time.

“We would ask anyone who has information that may assist the investigation team to please update us online now or call 105.”

Police have cordoned off the house at the centre of their probe this morning.

A blue police tent and halogen lights can be seen at the top of a driveway. A mobile police base is at the bottom of the driveway.

Local woman Debra Hakaraia said she walks in the area every morning and was surprised by the major police activity.

Hakaraia is also a real estate agent and has sold the house next door to the one at the centre of the police probe, as well as many others in the area.

“It’s always quiet but you never know what could happen anywhere,” she said.