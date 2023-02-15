An eye-witness captured a photo of smoke rising from the bus. Photo / Supplied

Firefighters across Christchurch were called to the southern motorway this morning to tackle a bus that had caught fire.

The blaze was “well alight” according to the Fire and Emergency shift manager, Simon Lyford.

Crews received a call that a bus was on fire on the motorway at 6.30am, two crews from Rolleston and Wigram responded, along with a tanker to fight the blaze.

The bus was empty at the time, save for the driver. Photo / Supplied.

When they arrived, Lyford said firefighters were forced to close the Rolleston end of the motorway for a period while the fire was extinguished with hoses.

Nobody was injured during the blaze, only the bus driver was on the vehicle at the time of the blaze - who Lyford confirmed was fine.

The fire was fully extinguished at 7.20am; the bus was later towed away from the scene.

Lyford said the motorway was now back fully open again.