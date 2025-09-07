“We find it morally reprehensible that migrants with disabilities and health conditions, including disabled children, are measured only by their economic value and considered a cost burden to the state,” she said.
She said people like Jap should not become scapegoats for “chronic underfunding” of learning support staff at schools by consecutive governments.
Prince said she had the means to provide the additional health and education support her son needed.
“I’m not asking the Government to pay for my son. I am very capable of looking after him financially,” she told the Herald.
When Jap’s student visa was rejected, Prince spent more than a year trying to unsuccessfully challenge the decision and eventually followed INZ’s orders and Jap flew back to India, where he has remained under his grandmother’s care.
‘We live in fear’
Prince said the situation for her son, who is now 16 years old, has become untenable as her mother has become more elderly and too unwell to care properly for Jap.
Prince said she and her husband have shared custody, but Melville said her staff were told by the adviser who filed her residency application in 2021 that Prince did not have custody.
Melville said these “unresolved” custody issues and concerns about Jap’s potential impact on New Zealand’s health and education services led to fresh visitor visa applications made on his behalf in 2022 and 2023 also being rejected, she said.
“We appreciate this is a difficult time for Ms Prince and her son, Jap,” Melville said.
Melville said another issue was that when Prince originally applied for New Zealand residency, her son was not included in her application.
She said dependent children should be included in residency applications if parents intend to live with them in New Zealand.
Prince told the Herald she followed the advice of her licensed immigration adviser when completing the form and referenced her son in her application but did not formally include him in it.
Prince has subsequently returned to India to care for Jap.
She is meanwhile seeking ministerial intervention in the case, meaning a final decision on whether Jap can live with her in Christchurch will rest with Associate Immigration Minister Chris Penk.
“The request is currently awaiting preparation for the Minister’s consideration, and it is not possible to say how long this will take,” Melville said.
Prince said she had the support of her two younger sisters and brother-in-law who also live in New Zealand.
She feared that if she and Jap had to remain in India, she’d be “starting from zero” and said her job in New Zealand allowed her to earn the money needed to support her son in the future.
Michael Morrah is a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald. He won News Journalist of the Year at the 2025 Voyager Media Awards and has twice been named reporter of the year at the NZ Television Awards. He has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years and joined the Herald’s video team in July 2024.